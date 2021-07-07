Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24. With the stocks previous close at 18.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day MA is 19.18 and the 200 day moving average is 18.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,841m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.