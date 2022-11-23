Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 13.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,417m. Find out more information at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,810m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.