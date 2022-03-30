Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 16 and has a mean target at 19.5. With the stocks previous close at 15.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.5 and the 200 day MA is 16.11. The company has a market cap of $1,658m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,117m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.