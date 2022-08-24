Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 18. With the stocks previous close at 14.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,505m. Find out more information at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,915m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.