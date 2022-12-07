Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is 11.98 while the 200 day moving average is 13.76. The market cap for the company is $1,416m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,802m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.