Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17. Now with the previous closing price of 13.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day MA is 13.18 and the 200 day moving average is 13.55. The market cap for the company is $1,503m. Company Website: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,854m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.