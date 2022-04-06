Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.65 and the 200 day moving average is 16.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,660m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,040m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.