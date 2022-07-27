Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16 with a mean TP of 18.33. Now with the previous closing price of 15.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,593m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,938m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.