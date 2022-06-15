Global Net Lease, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.3% Upside

Global Net Lease, Inc. found using ticker (GNL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16 and has a mean target at 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.35 and the 200 day MA is 15.11. The market cap for the company is $1,360m. Company Website: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,895m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.