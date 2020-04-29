Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 386.4% Upside

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. found using ticker (ENT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 386.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.48 while the 200 day moving average is 9.79. The company has a market cap of $10m. Company Website: http://www.globaleagle.com

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet acces, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

