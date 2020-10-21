Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 489.6% Upside

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 489.6% Upside

21st October 2020

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. with ticker code (ENT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 489.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.86 while the 200 day moving average is 2.44. The company has a market cap of $7m. Company Website: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.