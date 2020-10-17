Global Cord Blood Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 322.5% Upside

Global Cord Blood Corporation with ticker code (CO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 322.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.47 while the 200 day moving average is 3.21. The company has a market cap of $423m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

