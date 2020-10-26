Global Cord Blood Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 317.8% Upside

Global Cord Blood Corporation found using ticker (CO) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 317.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.49 and the 200 day MA is 3.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $462m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

