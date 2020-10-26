Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.2% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics found using ticker (GBT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 109.74. Now with the previous closing price of 56.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 94.2%. The day 50 moving average is 57.35 and the 200 day MA is 65.76. The company has a market cap of $3,458m. Company Website: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

