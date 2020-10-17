Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.6% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 64 and has a mean target at 109.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,790m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

