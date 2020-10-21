Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.5% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 109.74. With the stocks previous close at 62.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.93 while the 200 day moving average is 65.82. The market cap for the company is $3,755m. Company Website: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn