Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics found using ticker (GBT) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 45 and has a mean target at 96.16. Now with the previous closing price of 43.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 121.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.81 while the 200 day moving average is 61.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,672m. Find out more information at: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Disclaimer

