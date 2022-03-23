Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 98.9% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 63.95. With the stocks previous close at 32.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 98.9%. The day 50 moving average is 29.31 and the 200 day moving average is 30.56. The market cap for the company is $2,183m. Find out more information at: https://www.gbt.com

The potential market cap would be $4,341m based on the market concensus.

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.