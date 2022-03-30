Twitter
Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.1% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 61.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.1%. The 50 day MA is 29.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.4. The company has a market cap of $2,307m. Find out more information at: https://www.gbt.com

The potential market cap would be $4,041m based on the market concensus.

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

