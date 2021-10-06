Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 177.5% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 72.47. Now with the previous closing price of 26.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 177.5%. The day 50 moving average is 27.62 while the 200 day moving average is 34.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,611m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.