Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 176.4% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics found using ticker (GBT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 30 with a mean TP of 72.47. With the stocks previous close at 26.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 176.4%. The 50 day MA is 28.03 and the 200 day MA is 35.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,657m. Company Website: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.