Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 127.5% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics with ticker code (GBT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 138 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 78.47. With the stocks previous close at 34.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 127.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.15 and the 200 day moving average is 42.09. The company has a market cap of $2,117m. Find out more information at: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.