Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 115.4% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics found using ticker (GBT) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 78.2. Now with the previous closing price of 36.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 115.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.32 while the 200 day moving average is 44.11. The company has a market cap of $2,322m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.