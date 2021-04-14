Global Blood Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.4% Upside

Global Blood Therapeutics found using ticker (GBT) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 82.11. Now with the previous closing price of 39.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 105.4%. The 50 day MA is 42.52 while the 200 day moving average is 47.51. The market cap for the company is $2,497m. Find out more information at: http://www.gbt.com

Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.