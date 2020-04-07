Glencore PLC 91.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Glencore PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GLEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 260 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 91.8% from today’s opening price of 135.56 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.04 points and decreased 101.94 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 357.12 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 109.76 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 186.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 242.00. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 64,839,085. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £18,447,803,076 GBP.

