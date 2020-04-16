Glencore PLC 62.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Glencore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 220 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 62.7% from today’s opening price of 135.18 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.78 points and decreased 109.82 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 343.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 109.76 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 178.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 228.07. There are currently 138,989,448 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 63,940,381. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £17,596,086,816 GBP.

