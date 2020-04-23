Glencore PLC 42.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Glencore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.4% from the opening price of 140.44 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.44 points and decreased 91.66 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 337.05 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 109.76 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 168.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 224.69. There are currently 1,246,679,820 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 60,044,305. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £18,941,843,196 GBP.

