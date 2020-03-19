Glencore PLC 40% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Glencore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 40.0% from the opening price of 125.04 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 101.06 points and decreased 113.66 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 357.12 GBX while the 52 week low is 118.8 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 215.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 52,982,580. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £16,908,552,817 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn