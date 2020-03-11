Glencore PLC 35.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Glencore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 210 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 35.1% from today’s opening price of 155.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 74.2 points and decreased 63.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 357.12 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 142 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 227.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 255.71. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 44,408,600. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £20,945,818,907 GBP.

