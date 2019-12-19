Glencore PLC 16.9% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Glencore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GLEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 275 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 16.9% from the opening price of 235.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.65 points and decreased 18.85 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 357.12 GBX while the year low share price is currently 212.1 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 283.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 277.56. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 35,280,438. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £31,538,647,377 GBP.