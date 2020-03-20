Glencore PLC 14.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Glencore PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GLEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 140 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.2% from today’s opening price of 122.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 109.4 points and decreased 113.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 357.12 GBX while the 52 week low is 116.53 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 213.68 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 251.23. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 54,426,598. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £15,957,196,983 GBP.

