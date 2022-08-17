Twitter
Glencore PLC 11.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Glencore PLC with ticker (LON:GLEN) now has a potential upside of 11.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Glencore PLC share price of 487 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.5%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 490 (52 week high) with an average of 45,436,953 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £64,007,917,050.

Glencore PLC is a Switzerland-based diversified natural resource company that produces and markets commodities. It operates through two business segments: Industrial segment, which is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum, iron ore and silver production, as well as the Company has interests in industrial assets that include mining, smelting, refining and warehousing operations. This segment also includes coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities; Marketing segment which is engaged in promotion and sale of produced goods worldwide.



