Glencore PLC 10% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Glencore PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GLEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Glencore PLC are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 220 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.0% from the opening price of 200 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21.6 points and decreased 42.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 357.12 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 187.04 GBX.

Glencore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 234.57 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 258.36. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 36,958,484. Market capitalisation for LON:GLEN is £25,526,718,210 GBP.

