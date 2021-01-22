GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ORD 25P found using ticker (GSK.L) now have 20 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £1900.00 and £1400. calculating the mean target price we have £1644.50. With the shares previous close at £1364.80 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1378.35 and the 200 day moving average is £1456.85. The market cap for the company is £68,699m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Merck KGaA; Lyell Immunopharma; CEPI; Innovax and Xiamen University; VBI; Viome; Sanofi SA; CureVac; and research collaboration with Sengenics focusing on immunology. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.