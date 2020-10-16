GlaxoSmithKline PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

GlaxoSmithKline PLC found using ticker (GSK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 48.67. Now with the previous closing price of 35.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day MA is 38.25 and the 200 day moving average is 40.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $90,597m. Company Website: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Merck KGaA; Lyell Immunopharma; CEPI; Innovax and Xiamen University; VBI; Viome; Sanofi SA; CureVac; and research collaboration with Sengenics focusing on immunology. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn