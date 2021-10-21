Twitter
GlaxoSmithKline plc 8.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential upside of 8.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,540 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GlaxoSmithKline plc share price of 1,410 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 8.4%. Trading has ranged between 1,191 (52 week low) and 1,529 (52 week high) with an average of 7,509,873 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £70,776,495,809.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases. The Company makes a range of prescription medicines and vaccines products. The Pharmaceuticals business discovers, develops and commercializes medicines to treat a range of acute and chronic diseases. The Vaccines business provides vaccines for people of all ages from babies and adolescents to adults and older people. It has a portfolio of medicines in respiratory and HIV. Its Pharmaceuticals business includes Respiratory, HIV, Specialty products, and Classic and Established products. Its Vaccines business has a portfolio of over 40 pediatric, adolescent, adult, older people and travel vaccines.



