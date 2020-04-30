GlaxoSmithKline plc 8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.0% from today’s opening price of 1685.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 170.8 points and decreased 107.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1857 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1328.19 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,589.68 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,701.38. There are currently 5,017,043,902 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,679,351. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £84,540,447,887 GBP.

