GlaxoSmithKline plc 8.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.6% from today’s opening price of 1696.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 75 points and decreased 35.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1857 GBX while the 52 week low is 1485.2 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,796.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,697.61. There are currently 4,990,552,666 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,035,580. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £84,819,431,892 GBP.