GlaxoSmithKline plc 7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.0% from the opening price of 1775.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.8 points and increased 53.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1850.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1429.8 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,760.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,669.29. There are currently 4,989,321,504 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,011,867. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £87,733,424,278 GBP.