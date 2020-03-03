GlaxoSmithKline plc 4.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GSK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 1725 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 4.6% from today’s opening price of 1649 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 151.8 points and decreased 60 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1857 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1485.2 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,764.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,707.03. There are currently 5,017,018,827 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,582,267. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £82,963,553,351 GBP.

