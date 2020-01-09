GlaxoSmithKline plc 29.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 9th January 2020

GlaxoSmithKline plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 2300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.2% from the opening price of 1780 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 29.8 points and increased 83.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1850.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1429.8 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,762.20 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,672.02. There are currently 4,989,596,281 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,609,049. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £89,303,796,673 GBP.

