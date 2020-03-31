GlaxoSmithKline plc 2% Potential Upside Indicated by Oddo

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Oddo. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Oddo have set their target price at 1530 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.0% from the opening price of 1500 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 130 points and decreased 280.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1857 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1328.19 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,654.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,702.13. There are currently 5,017,018,827 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,180,206. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £73,890,655,733 GBP.

