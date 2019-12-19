GlaxoSmithKline plc 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bryan Garnier

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Bryan Garnier. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Bryan Garnier have set their target price at 1747 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.7% from the opening price of 1795.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 78.8 points and increased 146 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1804.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 1417.82 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,733.92 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,655.51. There are currently 4,989,321,504 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,584,860. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £89,708,000,641 GBP.