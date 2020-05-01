GlaxoSmithKline plc 18.2% Potential Upside Indicated by DZ Bank

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at DZ Bank. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set a target price of 1950 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.2% from today’s opening price of 1650 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 150.6 points and decreased 134 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1857 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1328.19 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,590.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,701.49. There are currently 5,017,043,902 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,209,576. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £80,804,507,860 GBP.

