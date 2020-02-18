GlaxoSmithKline plc 11.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GSK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 1840 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.4% from the opening price of 1651.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 186.2 points and decreased 66.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1857 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1485.2 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,792.53 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,702.93. There are currently 5,016,413,222 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,506,582. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £83,192,198,098 GBP.

