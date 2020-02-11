GlaxoSmithKline plc 1.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

GlaxoSmithKline plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GSK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1750 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.4% from the opening price of 1726 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 83.2 points and decreased 6.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1857 GBX while the 52 week low is 1485.2 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,796.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,698.29. There are currently 4,990,552,666 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,519,908. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £86,037,127,961 GBP.