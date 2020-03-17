GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GSK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. GlaxoSmithKline plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1450 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of .6% from today’s opening price of 1440.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 220.8 points and decreased 337 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1857 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1328.19 GBX.

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,720.84 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,708.14. There are currently 1,312,206,278 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,996,095. Market capitalisation for LON:GSK is £69,756,630,995 GBP.

