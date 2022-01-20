Twitter
GlaxoSmithKline plc -3.6% potential downside indicated by Citigroup

GlaxoSmithKline plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential downside of -3.6% according to Citigroup.



Citigroup set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GlaxoSmithKline plc share price of 1,657 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.6%. Trading has ranged between 1,191 (52 week low) and 1,737 (52 week high) with an average of 8,782,557 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £82,576,999,859.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global healthcare company. The Company researches and develops a range of products in three primary areas: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Its product formulations include tablets, creams/ointments, inhalers, injections, liquids and sterile products. Its Pharmaceuticals business has a portfolio of established medicines in respiratory, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), immuno-inflammation and oncology. Its Vaccines business has a portfolio of vaccines to help protect people from a range of diseases throughout their lives. Its vaccines tackle diseases, including pneumococcal disease, meningitis, hepatitis, rotavirus, whooping cough and influenza. Its Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create everyday healthcare brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, cold, flu and allergy, digestive health and vitamins, minerals and supplements.



