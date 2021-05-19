GlaxoSmithKline PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

GlaxoSmithKline PLC with ticker code (GSK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 37.81 calculating the average target price we see 47.27. With the stocks previous close at 39.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 37.41 while the 200 day moving average is 36.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $97,799m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.