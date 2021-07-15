GLAXOSMITHKLINE ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

GLAXOSMITHKLINE ORD 25P with EPIC code (LON:GSK) now have 20 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £19.00 and £14. with a mean TP of £16.45. Given that the previous closing share price was at £14.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is £13.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to £13.38. The market cap for the company is £72b. Visit the company website at: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.